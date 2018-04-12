VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Thousands of bikes abandoned in Flemish student towns
12/4/18 - Countless bikes are being abandoned and the city authorities are struggling to reunite the bikes with their owner.
This week's video news Thu 12/04/2018 - 15:38
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Thousands of bikes abandoned in Flemish student towns 12/4/18 - Countless bikes are being abandoned and the city authorities are struggling to reunite the bikes with their owner. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Thousands of bikes abandoned in Flemish student towns 12/4/18 - Countless bikes are being abandoned and the city authorities are struggling to reunite the bikes with their owner.
- Belgian UN mission chief: “Are Malian youngsters our enemy?” 12/4/18 - Belgium’s General Jean-Pol Deconinck is the current commander of the UN mission in northern Mali. The UN is deployed against terrorist outlaws. Gen Deconinck tells VRT News that the situation has deteriorated markedly since the start of the mission in 2013. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Belgian UN mission chief: “Are Malian youngsters our enemy?” 12/4/18 - Belgium’s General Jean-Pol Deconinck is the current commander of the UN mission in northern Mali. The UN is deployed against terrorist outlaws. Gen Deconinck tells VRT News that the situation has deteriorated markedly since the start of the mission in 2013.
- Two years for bomb belt hoaxer 12/4/18 - A man who walked into the City 2 shopping mall in downtown brussels with a fake bomb belt has been sentenced to two years in jail. He will also have to pay the police 7,000 euros in compensation. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Two years for bomb belt hoaxer 12/4/18 - A man who walked into the City 2 shopping mall in downtown brussels with a fake bomb belt has been sentenced to two years in jail. He will also have to pay the police 7,000 euros in compensation.
- Emotional start to Arrow of Brabant 11/4/18 - The Arrow of Brabant is a red calendar day in the Flemish spring cycling calendar. This year spirits were dampened by the shocking death of rider Michael Goolaerts, who died during last Sunday's Paris-Roubaix race. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Emotional start to Arrow of Brabant 11/4/18 - The Arrow of Brabant is a red calendar day in the Flemish spring cycling calendar. This year spirits were dampened by the shocking death of rider Michael Goolaerts, who died during last Sunday's Paris-Roubaix race.
- Tinder for jobs! 11/4/18 - The Flemish employment agency is joining forces with the private sector to set up a talent bank to help job seekers get in touch with businesses. Everybody can register on Odyn starting June and offer their talents: diplomas, work experience or special skills. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Tinder for jobs! 11/4/18 - The Flemish employment agency is joining forces with the private sector to set up a talent bank to help job seekers get in touch with businesses. Everybody can register on Odyn starting June and offer their talents: diplomas, work experience or special skills.