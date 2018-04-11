VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Emotional start to Arrow of Brabant

11/4/18 - The Arrow of Brabant is a red calendar day in the Flemish spring cycling calendar. This year spirits were dampened by the shocking death of rider Michael Goolaerts, who died during last Sunday's Paris-Roubaix race.

This week's video news Wed 11/04/2018 - 16:15
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >