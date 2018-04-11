VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Is there a butcher in the room?
11/4/18 - Belgium is battling a shortage of butchers. Each year only 200 students complete the studies successfully, while there are some 2,000 vacancies today.
This week's video news Wed 11/04/2018 - 15:04
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
Emotional start to Arrow of Brabant 11/4/18 - The Arrow of Brabant is a red calendar day in the Flemish spring cycling calendar. This year spirits were dampened by the shocking death of rider Michael Goolaerts, who died during last Sunday's Paris-Roubaix race.
Tinder for jobs! 11/4/18 - The Flemish employment agency is joining forces with the private sector to set up a talent bank to help job seekers get in touch with businesses. Everybody can register on Odyn starting June and offer their talents: diplomas, work experience or special skills.
Privacy commission vetoes compulsory fingerprinting 11/4/18 - Belgium's privacy commission has raised objections to Belgians being obliged to provide finger prints when applying for a new identity card.
Governor's post among "situations vacant" The Flemish Authorities have published a job advertisement for the post of Governor of East Flanders. Anyone can apply. The current Governor of East Flanders Jan Briers is retiring in October.
Exclusive interview with Kurt Cobain surfaces after 26 years The VRT's rock station Studio Brussels has found an interview that had remained hidden in the VRT's archives for more than a quarter of a century. On 23 November 1991 the late Kurt Cobain was in Ghent (East Flanders) for a performance by the group Nirvarna (of which he was lead singer) at the Vooruit concert hall. He was interviewed by what was then the BRTN. The audio interview has now been combined with animated images to produce this film.