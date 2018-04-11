Tinder for jobs!

Exclusive interview with Kurt Cobain surfaces after 26 years

The VRT’s rock station Studio Brussels has found an interview that had remained hidden in the VRT’s archives for more than a quarter of a century. On 23 November 1991 the late Kurt Cobain was in Ghent (East Flanders) for a performance by the group Nirvarna (of which he was lead singer) at the Vooruit concert hall. He was interviewed by what was then the BRTN. The audio interview has now been combined with animated images to produce this film.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Exclusive interview with Kurt Cobain surfaces after 26 years

The VRT’s rock station Studio Brussels has found an interview that had remained hidden in the VRT’s archives for more than a quarter of a century. On 23 November 1991 the late Kurt Cobain was in Ghent (East Flanders) for a performance by the group Nirvarna (of which he was lead singer) at the Vooruit concert hall. He was interviewed by what was then the BRTN. The audio interview has now been combined with animated images to produce this film.