85 euro to meet their X-Files heroine

No fewer than 32,000 people visited Flanders Expo in Ghent to attend FACTS, the largest pop culture event in the Benelux. The Star of the 30th FACTS weekend was the X-Files actress Gillian Anderson. He fans flocked to Ghent from all over Europe, hoping for a change to meet and take a selfie with the American actress. At 85 euro a meet and great with autograph and photo didn’t come cheap though.

This week's video news Mon 09/04/2018 - 15:46
