Road sign catches fire above motorway
This week's video news Mon 09/04/2018 - 10:44
- Exclusive interview with Kurt Cobain surfaces after 26 years The VRT's rock station Studio Brussels has found an interview that had remained hidden in the VRT's archives for more than a quarter of a century. On 23 November 1991 the late Kurt Cobain was in Ghent (East Flanders) for a performance by the group Nivarna (of which he was lead singer) at the Vooruit concert hall. He was interviewed by what was then the BRTN. The audio interview has now been combined with animated images to produce this film.
- 85 euro to meet their X-Files heroine No fewer than 32,000 people visited Flanders Expo in Ghent to attend FACTS, the largest pop culture event in the Benelux. The Star of the 30th FACTS weekend was the X-Files actress Gillian Anderson. He fans flocked to Ghent from all over Europe, hoping for a change to meet and take a selfie with the American actress. At 85 euro a meet and great with autograph and photo didn't come cheap though.
- Road sign catches fire above motorway
- Mr De Wever blames Dutch for Europe's drug problem 5/4/18 - The Mayor of Antwerp has spoken of the great responsibility that the Dutch bear for the drug problem across the continent of Europe. Mr De Wever blames the Netherlands' liberal drugs policies for drugs excesses and the strength of organised crime.
- Ostend Airport: holiday begins here! Today's Ostend Airport building dates from 1968 and was in need of a revamp. Departures has been made more attractive as the airport is reaping the rewards of growth.