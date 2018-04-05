VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Cycling teams reconnoitre ‘Hell of the North’
It’s a busy day for cycling teams taking part in Sunday’s Paris Roubaix, dubbed the Hell of the North. Team Sky, Belgium’s Lotto Soudal and France’s Cofidis are all reconnoitring the route along the cobble stones of northern France.
- Mr De Wever blames Dutch for Europe's drug problem 5/4/18 - The Mayor of Antwerp has spoken of the great responsibility that the Dutch bear for the drug problem across the continent of Europe. Mr De Wever blames the Netherlands' liberal drugs policies for drugs excesses and the strength of organised crime.
- Ostend Airport: holiday begins here! Today's Ostend Airport building dates from 1968 and was in need of a revamp. Departures has been made more attractive as the airport is reaping the rewards of growth.
- Cycling teams reconnoitre 'Hell of the North' It's a busy day for cycling teams taking part in Sunday's Paris Roubaix, dubbed the Hell of the North. Team Sky, Belgium's Lotto Soudal and France's Cofidis are all reconnoitring the route along the cobble stones of northern France.
- 38 people evacuated from amusement park attraction 5/4/18 - Scores of people got stuck on an attraction at the Plopsaland amusement park in the seaside resort of De Panne on Wednesday. An attraction called the Dragon suddenly malfunctioned after a power outage. Staff couldn't manage to sort the problem immediately and decided to evacuate the 38 people, who were stuck on the attraction for 20 minutes. Everybody remained calm and there was no question of panic.
- Yet another abattoir shut down 4/4/18 - The Federal Food Safety Agency has withdrawn the licence of an abattoir in Heist-op-den-Berg after it uncovered shortcomings in hygiene and maintenance.