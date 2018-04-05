Mr De Wever blames Dutch for Europe’s drug problem

5/4/18 - The Mayor of Antwerp has spoken of the great responsibility that the Dutch bear for the drug problem across the continent of Europe. Mr De Wever blames the Netherlands’ liberal drugs policies for drugs excesses and the strength of organised crime.

