VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

38 people evacuated from amusement park attraction

5/4/18 - Scores of people got stuck on an attraction at the Plopsaland amusement park in the seaside resort of De Panne on Wednesday. An attraction called the Dragon suddenly malfunctioned after a power outage. Staff couldn’t manage to sort the problem immediately and decided to evacuate the 38 people, who were stuck on the attraction for 20 minutes. Everybody remained calm and there was no question of panic.

This week's video news Thu 05/04/2018 - 11:14
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >