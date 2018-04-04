VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Security guard patrols Roeselare town hall

4/4/18 - Staff at Roeselare town hall are receiving extra protection. Several altercations at counters occurred in recent weeks with staff the target of verbal aggression.

