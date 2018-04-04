VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Security guard patrols Roeselare town hall
4/4/18 - Staff at Roeselare town hall are receiving extra protection. Several altercations at counters occurred in recent weeks with staff the target of verbal aggression.
This week's video news Wed 04/04/2018 - 15:38
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Yet another abattoir shut down 4/4/18 - The Federal Food Safety Agency has withdrawn the licence of an abattoir in Heist-op-den-Berg after it uncovered shortcomings in hygiene and maintenance. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Yet another abattoir shut down 4/4/18 - The Federal Food Safety Agency has withdrawn the licence of an abattoir in Heist-op-den-Berg after it uncovered shortcomings in hygiene and maintenance.
- Police halt wedding processions in Brussels 4/4/18 - Last Sunday police stopped six wedding processions in the city. Several wedding parties displayed dangerous driving manoeuvers on the roads and blocked carriageways VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Police halt wedding processions in Brussels 4/4/18 - Last Sunday police stopped six wedding processions in the city. Several wedding parties displayed dangerous driving manoeuvers on the roads and blocked carriageways
- Security guard patrols Roeselare town hall 4/4/18 - Staff at Roeselare town hall are receiving extra protection. Several altercations at counters occurred in recent weeks with staff the target of verbal aggression. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Security guard patrols Roeselare town hall 4/4/18 - Staff at Roeselare town hall are receiving extra protection. Several altercations at counters occurred in recent weeks with staff the target of verbal aggression.
- 800 transit migrants detained last month 3/4/18 - Large numbers of migrants trying to make their way to the UK have been detained in and around the port of Zeebrugge and along the motorways this month. The number is causing an administrative headache. Work pressure could be addressed by creating a centralised administration. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? 800 transit migrants detained last month 3/4/18 - Large numbers of migrants trying to make their way to the UK have been detained in and around the port of Zeebrugge and along the motorways this month. The number is causing an administrative headache. Work pressure could be addressed by creating a centralised administration.
- Antwerp Zoo celebrates its 175th anniversary 3/4/18 - A spectacular musical with scores of professionals and volunteers is being staged to mark the event. There are performances of the “Zoo of Life” throughout the Easter break. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Antwerp Zoo celebrates its 175th anniversary 3/4/18 - A spectacular musical with scores of professionals and volunteers is being staged to mark the event. There are performances of the “Zoo of Life” throughout the Easter break.