Yet another abattoir shut down

4/4/18 - The Federal Food Safety Agency has withdrawn the licence of an abattoir in Heist-op-den-Berg after it uncovered shortcomings in hygiene and maintenance.

This week's video news Wed 04/04/2018 - 15:36
