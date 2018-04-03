VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Flanders asbestos free by 2038!

3/4/18 - The government’s releasing nine million euros to allow Flemish municipalities to remove asbestos safely. Asbestos was used in building materials until it became clear it was a carcinogenic.

This week's video news Tue 03/04/2018 - 15:41
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >