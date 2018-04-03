VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Antwerp Zoo celebrates its 175th anniversary
3/4/18 - A spectacular musical with scores of professionals and volunteers is being staged to mark the event. There are performances of the “Zoo of Life” throughout the Easter break.
800 transit migrants detained last month
3/4/18 - Large numbers of migrants trying to make their way to the UK have been detained in and around the port of Zeebrugge and along the motorways this month. The number is causing an administrative headache. Work pressure could be addressed by creating a centralised administration.
Antwerp Zoo celebrates its 175th anniversary
3/4/18 - A spectacular musical with scores of professionals and volunteers is being staged to mark the event. There are performances of the "Zoo of Life" throughout the Easter break.
Flanders asbestos free by 2038!
3/4/18 - The government's releasing nine million euros to allow Flemish municipalities to remove asbestos safely. Asbestos was used in building materials until it became clear it was a carcinogenic.
The Tour of Flanders: The day after
A massive clear up got under way in the East Flemish municipal of Kluisbergen. The local Mayor and a team of Girl Guides help clear tonnes of rubbish from the route of Sunday's Tour of Flanders cycle race.
Elderly cyclist killed on level crossing
An 85-year-old cyclist has been killed after he was hit by a train at a level crossing in Bornem, in Antwerp province. It is believed that an attention laps on the part of the cyclist caused the accident.