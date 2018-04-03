800 transit migrants detained last month

3/4/18 - Large numbers of migrants trying to make their way to the UK have been detained in and around the port of Zeebrugge and along the motorways this month. The number is causing an administrative headache. Work pressure could be addressed by creating a centralised administration.

3/4/18 - Large numbers of migrants trying to make their way to the UK have been detained in and around the port of Zeebrugge and along the motorways this month. The number is causing an administrative headache. Work pressure could be addressed by creating a centralised administration.