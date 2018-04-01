VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
143 competitors as Women's Tour of Flanders

There is not only a male race in Tour of Flanders, female cyclists too have their own version of Flanders’ greatest cycle race. While the men set off from Antwerp the women set off from the East Flemish town of Oudenaarde.

Sun 01/04/2018
