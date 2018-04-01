VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Female amateur cyclists tackle Tour of Flanders route
In recent years a growing number of women have been taking up cyclist. The growth in popularity of the sport among women was evident at the Tour of Flanders for Amateurs on Saturday.
Female amateur cyclists tackle Tour of Flanders route In recent years a growing number of women have been taking up cyclist. The growth in popularity of the sport among women was evident at the Tour of Flanders for Amateurs on Saturday.
Flemish budget surplus The Flemish budget has a surplus of 207 million euro. 107 million of this will be put aside as a financial buffer.
"Team Sky are the reason I now have less belief in cycling" The Irish sports journalist David Walsh was a guest in VRT Television's topical discussion programme 'De afspraak' on Thursday evening. The chief sportswriter for the British newspaper The Sunday Times was instrumental in uncovering the doping programme by Lance Armstrong and the US Postal Service Cycling Team.
Great War centenary: Original Egg stands among 600,000 victims 29/3/18 - 'Coming World Remember Me' is a work of art by Koen Vanmechelen erected in the landscape at Zillebeke outside Ieper. 600,000 terracotta figures represent the victims of the Great War. The site was once located in No Man's Land and was hotly contested 100 years ago. At the centre of the installation stands the large original egg representing the power of life.
Countdown to Brexit: VRT discovers how it's impacting on the UK 29/3/18 - Only a year to go before Britain once again becomes a sovereign nation and says its adieus to the European Union. VRT News wanted to learn more about how the UK's imminent departure is impacting on immigration. Ivan Ollevier travelled to Norfolk to meet a local mayor and members of the sizeable Polish community in the east of England.