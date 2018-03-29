VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Countdown to Brexit: VRT discovers how it's impacting on the UK
29/3/18 - Only a year to go before Britain once again becomes a sovereign nation and says its adieus to the European Union. VRT News wanted to learn more about how the UK’s imminent departure is impacting on immigration. Ivan Ollevier travelled to Norfolk to meet a local mayor and members of the sizeable Polish community in the east of England.
This week's video news Thu 29/03/2018 - 15:08
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Great War centenary: Original Egg stands among 600,000 victims 29/3/18 - ‘Coming World Remember Me’ is a work of art by Koen Vanmechelen erected in the landscape at Zillebeke outside Ieper. 600,000 terracotta figures represent the victims of the Great War. The site was once located in No Man’s Land and was hotly contested 100 years ago. At the centre of the installation stands the large original egg representing the power of life. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Great War centenary: Original Egg stands among 600,000 victims 29/3/18 - ‘Coming World Remember Me’ is a work of art by Koen Vanmechelen erected in the landscape at Zillebeke outside Ieper. 600,000 terracotta figures represent the victims of the Great War. The site was once located in No Man’s Land and was hotly contested 100 years ago. At the centre of the installation stands the large original egg representing the power of life.
- Countdown to Brexit: VRT discovers how it's impacting on the UK 29/3/18 - Only a year to go before Britain once again becomes a sovereign nation and says its adieus to the European Union. VRT News wanted to learn more about how the UK’s imminent departure is impacting on immigration. Ivan Ollevier travelled to Norfolk to meet a local mayor and members of the sizeable Polish community in the east of England. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Countdown to Brexit: VRT discovers how it's impacting on the UK 29/3/18 - Only a year to go before Britain once again becomes a sovereign nation and says its adieus to the European Union. VRT News wanted to learn more about how the UK’s imminent departure is impacting on immigration. Ivan Ollevier travelled to Norfolk to meet a local mayor and members of the sizeable Polish community in the east of England.
- Cadavers close Flemish motorway 29/3/18 - A meat lorry carrying cadavers overturned on the E314 motorway outside Leuven this morning. The load ended up on the motorway creating a massive jam in the direction of the city after the motorway was closed. Waiting times of two hours were no exception. Firefighters had their hands full clearing the mess. The motorway was cleared by 8:30AM. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Cadavers close Flemish motorway 29/3/18 - A meat lorry carrying cadavers overturned on the E314 motorway outside Leuven this morning. The load ended up on the motorway creating a massive jam in the direction of the city after the motorway was closed. Waiting times of two hours were no exception. Firefighters had their hands full clearing the mess. The motorway was cleared by 8:30AM.
- Russian ambassador pledges to jaw-jaw 29/3/18 - One day later than most Belgium got around to expelling one Russian from the embassy in Brussels over the nerve gas attack in Salisbury in the West of England. The expulsion formed part of a co-ordinated international response. VRT’s Annelies Beck spoke with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Belgium, Alexander Tokovinin, who told Belgian TV viewers that a Russian reaction should be anticipated, though Russia is eager to continue its dialogue with the West. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Russian ambassador pledges to jaw-jaw 29/3/18 - One day later than most Belgium got around to expelling one Russian from the embassy in Brussels over the nerve gas attack in Salisbury in the West of England. The expulsion formed part of a co-ordinated international response. VRT’s Annelies Beck spoke with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Belgium, Alexander Tokovinin, who told Belgian TV viewers that a Russian reaction should be anticipated, though Russia is eager to continue its dialogue with the West.
- Christmas market hit-and-run driver could face jail A 57-year-old hit-and-run driver that knocked down three people at the Christmas market in the Limburg City of Hasselt earlier this year risks a one-year prison sentence and a two-year-driving ban. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Christmas market hit-and-run driver could face jail A 57-year-old hit-and-run driver that knocked down three people at the Christmas market in the Limburg City of Hasselt earlier this year risks a one-year prison sentence and a two-year-driving ban.