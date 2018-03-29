VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Great War centenary: Original Egg stands among 600,000 victims

29/3/18 - ‘Coming World Remember Me’ is a work of art by Koen Vanmechelen erected in the landscape at Zillebeke outside Ieper. 600,000 terracotta figures represent the victims of the Great War. The site was once located in No Man’s Land and was hotly contested 100 years ago. At the centre of the installation stands the large original egg representing the power of life.

This week's video news Thu 29/03/2018 - 15:07
