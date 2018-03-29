Great War centenary: Original Egg stands among 600,000 victims

Countdown to Brexit: VRT discovers how it's impacting on the UK

29/3/18 - Only a year to go before Britain once again becomes a sovereign nation and says its adieus to the European Union. VRT News wanted to learn more about how the UK’s imminent departure is impacting on immigration. Ivan Ollevier travelled to Norfolk to meet a local mayor and members of the sizeable Polish community in the east of England.



