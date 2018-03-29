VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Cadavers close Flemish motorway
29/3/18 - A meat lorry carrying cadavers overturned on the E314 motorway outside Leuven this morning. The load ended up on the motorway creating a massive jam in the direction of the city after the motorway was closed. Waiting times of two hours were no exception. Firefighters had their hands full clearing the mess. The motorway was cleared by 8:30AM.
This week's video news Thu 29/03/2018 - 10:32
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Cadavers close Flemish motorway 29/3/18 - A meat lorry carrying cadavers overturned on the E314 motorway outside Leuven this morning. The load ended up on the motorway creating a massive jam in the direction of the city after the motorway was closed. Waiting times of two hours were no exception. Firefighters had their hands full clearing the mess. The motorway was cleared by 8:30AM. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Cadavers close Flemish motorway 29/3/18 - A meat lorry carrying cadavers overturned on the E314 motorway outside Leuven this morning. The load ended up on the motorway creating a massive jam in the direction of the city after the motorway was closed. Waiting times of two hours were no exception. Firefighters had their hands full clearing the mess. The motorway was cleared by 8:30AM.
- Russian ambassador pledges to jaw-jaw 29/3/18 - One day later than most Belgium got around to expelling one Russian from the embassy in Brussels over the nerve gas attack in Salisbury in the West of England. The expulsion formed part of a co-ordinated international response. VRT’s Annelies Beck spoke with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Belgium, Alexander Tokovinin, who told Belgian TV viewers that a Russian reaction should be anticipated, though Russia is eager to continue its dialogue with the West. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Russian ambassador pledges to jaw-jaw 29/3/18 - One day later than most Belgium got around to expelling one Russian from the embassy in Brussels over the nerve gas attack in Salisbury in the West of England. The expulsion formed part of a co-ordinated international response. VRT’s Annelies Beck spoke with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Belgium, Alexander Tokovinin, who told Belgian TV viewers that a Russian reaction should be anticipated, though Russia is eager to continue its dialogue with the West.
- Christmas market hit-and-run driver could face jail A 57-year-old hit-and-run driver that knocked down three people at the Christmas market in the Limburg City of Hasselt earlier this year risks a one-year prison sentence and a two-year-driving ban. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Christmas market hit-and-run driver could face jail A 57-year-old hit-and-run driver that knocked down three people at the Christmas market in the Limburg City of Hasselt earlier this year risks a one-year prison sentence and a two-year-driving ban.
- Extra places for young offenders The Flemish Welfare Minister Jo Vandeurzen (Christian democrat) has announced that extra secure detention places for young offenders are to be created at Tongeren Prison in Limburg Province. Mr Vandeurzen made the announcement after a meeting with Juvenile Court judges and the Youth Welfare Agency on Wednesday morning. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Extra places for young offenders The Flemish Welfare Minister Jo Vandeurzen (Christian democrat) has announced that extra secure detention places for young offenders are to be created at Tongeren Prison in Limburg Province. Mr Vandeurzen made the announcement after a meeting with Juvenile Court judges and the Youth Welfare Agency on Wednesday morning.
- Martinez: “The next 7 weeks will be very important” Speaking after Belgium’s 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia in Brussels on Tuesday evening, the Belgian national team coach Roberto Martinez expressed satisfaction at the team’s performance. He also praised the attitude Radja Nainggolan of who came on as a substitute. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Martinez: “The next 7 weeks will be very important” Speaking after Belgium’s 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia in Brussels on Tuesday evening, the Belgian national team coach Roberto Martinez expressed satisfaction at the team’s performance. He also praised the attitude Radja Nainggolan of who came on as a substitute.