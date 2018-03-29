VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Russian ambassador pledges to jaw-jaw

29/3/18 - One day later than most Belgium got around to expelling one Russian from the embassy in Brussels over the nerve gas attack in Salisbury in the West of England. The expulsion formed part of a co-ordinated international response. VRT’s Annelies Beck spoke with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Belgium, Alexander Tokovinin, who told Belgian TV viewers that a Russian reaction should be anticipated, though Russia is eager to continue its dialogue with the West.

Thu 29/03/2018
