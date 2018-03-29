Russian ambassador pledges to jaw-jaw

Cadavers close Flemish motorway

29/3/18 - A meat lorry carrying cadavers overturned on the E314 motorway outside Leuven this morning. The load ended up on the motorway creating a massive jam in the direction of the city after the motorway was closed. Waiting times of two hours were no exception. Firefighters had their hands full clearing the mess. The motorway was cleared by 8:30AM.

