VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Extra places for young offenders

The Flemish Welfare Minister Jo Vandeurzen (Christian democrat) has announced that extra secure detention places for young offenders are to be created at Tongeren Prison in Limburg Province.

This week's video news Wed 28/03/2018 - 15:27
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >