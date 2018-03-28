VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Martinez: “The next 7 weeks will be very important”
Speaking after Belgium’s 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia in Brussels on Tuesday evening, the Belgian national team coach Roberto Martinez expressed satisfaction at the team’s performance. He also praised the attitude Radja Nainggolan of who came on as a substitute.
This week's video news Wed 28/03/2018 - 13:43
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Martinez: “The next 7 weeks will be very important” Speaking after Belgium’s 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia in Brussels on Tuesday evening, the Belgian national team coach Roberto Martinez expressed satisfaction at the team’s performance. He also praised the attitude Radja Nainggolan of who came on as a substitute. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Martinez: “The next 7 weeks will be very important” Speaking after Belgium’s 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia in Brussels on Tuesday evening, the Belgian national team coach Roberto Martinez expressed satisfaction at the team’s performance. He also praised the attitude Radja Nainggolan of who came on as a substitute.
- Taxi drivers block streets in Brussels As part of their day of action against the Brussels Transport Minister Pascal Smet’s (Flemish socialist) taxi plan, taxi drivers have blocked the Wetstraat, a street that is home to many offices and government buildings. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Taxi drivers block streets in Brussels As part of their day of action against the Brussels Transport Minister Pascal Smet’s (Flemish socialist) taxi plan, taxi drivers have blocked the Wetstraat, a street that is home to many offices and government buildings.
- First moving images of the Limburg wolf Naya The Flemish Nature and Woodland Agency has released the first moving images of the wolf Naya. Naya was caught on film at the Bosland forest in the Limburg municipality of Hechtel-Eksel. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? First moving images of the Limburg wolf Naya The Flemish Nature and Woodland Agency has released the first moving images of the wolf Naya. Naya was caught on film at the Bosland forest in the Limburg municipality of Hechtel-Eksel.
- Humanitarian corridor for Syrian refugees 26/3/18 - 28 Syrian refugees arrived at Brussels Airport via the so called humanitarian corridor. Vulnerable refugees have been selected in camps in Lebanon and will be cared for by volunteers of the Sant’Egidio Community. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Humanitarian corridor for Syrian refugees 26/3/18 - 28 Syrian refugees arrived at Brussels Airport via the so called humanitarian corridor. Vulnerable refugees have been selected in camps in Lebanon and will be cared for by volunteers of the Sant’Egidio Community.
- New technology to outsmart migrants at our ports 26/3/18 - Lorry canvases that can survive a migrant attack, smart fences and smart cameras, all are coming to the Flemish ports to prevent intrusions by migrants and refugees. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? New technology to outsmart migrants at our ports 26/3/18 - Lorry canvases that can survive a migrant attack, smart fences and smart cameras, all are coming to the Flemish ports to prevent intrusions by migrants and refugees.