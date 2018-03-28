Martinez: “The next 7 weeks will be very important”

Speaking after Belgium’s 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia in Brussels on Tuesday evening, the Belgian national team coach Roberto Martinez expressed satisfaction at the team’s performance. He also praised the attitude Radja Nainggolan of who came on as a substitute.

