Taxi drivers block streets in Brussels
As part of their day of action against the Brussels Transport Minister Pascal Smet’s (Flemish socialist) taxi plan, taxi drivers have blocked the Wetstraat, a street that is home to many offices and government buildings.
This week's video news Tue 27/03/2018 - 12:10
This week's video news
