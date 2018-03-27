VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Taxi drivers block streets in Brussels

As part of their day of action against the Brussels Transport Minister Pascal Smet’s (Flemish socialist) taxi plan, taxi drivers have blocked the Wetstraat, a street that is home to many offices and government buildings.

This week's video news Tue 27/03/2018 - 12:10
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >