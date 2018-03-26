VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Humanitarian corridor for Syrian refugees
26/3/18 - 28 Syrian refugees arrived at Brussels Airport via the so called humanitarian corridor. Vulnerable refugees have been selected in camps in Lebanon and will be cared for by volunteers of the Sant’Egidio Community.
- Humanitarian corridor for Syrian refugees 26/3/18 - 28 Syrian refugees arrived at Brussels Airport via the so called humanitarian corridor. Vulnerable refugees have been selected in camps in Lebanon and will be cared for by volunteers of the Sant'Egidio Community.
- New technology to outsmart migrants at our ports 26/3/18 - Lorry canvases that can survive a migrant attack, smart fences and smart cameras, all are coming to the Flemish ports to prevent intrusions by migrants and refugees.
- Shocking images of animal abuse released 25/3/18 – Belgian animal rights' organisation GAIA has called on consumers not to buy any more Parma ham after it released shocking images showing the treatment of animals at Italian pig farms in Brescia, Cremona and Mantua. The pictures were taken surreptitiously and reveal a total lack of hygiene and animal welfare. Supermarkets are being asked no longer to sell the product.
- Puigdemont arrest: "European arrest warrant used to jail political opponents" 20/3/18 - Paul Bekaert, the lawyer of the deposed Catalan leader, Carles Puigdemont, told VRT's André Vermeulen that there were numerous grounds for the German authorities to reject Spain's efforts to have his client surrendered to Madrid. Mr Bekaert was speaking after German police detained Mr Puigdemont on the German-Danish border.
- Earth Hour: what Belgian species are under threat? 25/3/18 - The threat to biodiversity was the theme of this year's Earth Hour. The North Sea could get 3.5 degrees Celsius warmer threatening some fish species, while on land and in the air fauna and flora are endangered.