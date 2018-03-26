New technology to outsmart migrants at our ports

Humanitarian corridor for Syrian refugees

26/3/18 - 28 Syrian refugees arrived at Brussels Airport via the so called humanitarian corridor. Vulnerable refugees have been selected in camps in Lebanon and will be cared for by volunteers of the Sant’Egidio Community.

