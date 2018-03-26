VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
New technology to outsmart migrants at our ports

26/3/18 - Lorry canvases that can survive a migrant attack, smart fences and smart cameras, all are coming to the Flemish ports to prevent intrusions by migrants and refugees.

