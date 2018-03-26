VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Shocking images of animal abuse released

25/3/18 – Belgian animal rights’ organisation GAIA has called on consumers not to buy any more Parma ham after it released shocking images showing the treatment of animals at Italian pig farms in Brescia, Cremona and Mantua. The pictures were taken surreptitiously and reveal a total lack of hygiene and animal welfare. Supermarkets are being asked no longer to sell the product.

Mon 26/03/2018
