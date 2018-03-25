Puigdemont arrest: “European arrest warrant used to jail political opponents”

20/3/18 - Paul Bekaert, the lawyer of the deposed Catalan leader, Carles Puigdemont, told VRT’s André Vermeulen that there were numerous grounds for the German authorities to reject Spain’s efforts to have his client surrendered to Madrid. Mr Bekaert was speaking after German police detained Mr Puigdemont on the German-Danish border.

