VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Germany detains Catalan leader in exile in Belgium

25/3/18 - The Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who sought refuge is Belgium, has been taken into custody on the Danish-German border. A German judge will now decide whether Germany will execute the European arrest warrant recently reactivated by the Spanish authorities.

This week's video news Sun 25/03/2018 - 15:21
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >