Earth Hour: what Belgian species are under threat?
25/3/18 - The threat to biodiversity was the theme of this year’s Earth Hour. The North Sea could get 3.5 degrees Celsius warmer threatening some fish species, while on land and in the air fauna and flora are endangered.
This week's video news Sun 25/03/2018 - 15:17
Puigdemont arrest: "European arrest warrant used to jail political opponents" 20/3/18 - Paul Bekaert, the lawyer of the deposed Catalan leader, Carles Puigdemont, told VRT's André Vermeulen that there were numerous grounds for the German authorities to reject Spain's efforts to have his client surrendered to Madrid. Mr Bekaert was speaking after German police detained Mr Puigdemont on the German-Danish border.
Earth Hour: what Belgian species are under threat? 25/3/18 - The threat to biodiversity was the theme of this year's Earth Hour. The North Sea could get 3.5 degrees Celsius warmer threatening some fish species, while on land and in the air fauna and flora are endangered.
Germany detains Catalan leader in exile in Belgium 25/3/18 - The Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who sought refuge is Belgium, has been taken into custody on the Danish-German border. A German judge will now decide whether Germany will execute the European arrest warrant recently reactivated by the Spanish authorities.
How can I beef up security on my smartphone? 24/3/18 - The current scandal engulfing Facebook has focused attention on how much of our data we are releasing to all and sundry. VRT News attended a privacy class at the Privacy Training Center and discovered there are countless opportunities to beef up security on your smartphone.
Young crime suspects on the streets due to lack of room 24/3/18 – Prosecutors in the fair city of Antwerp are at their wits end having to release youngsters suspected of serious crimes because there is no room at the inn at youth detention centres.