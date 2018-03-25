“Check discrimination on the housing market”

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
25/3/18 - 3,000 people took part in a demonstration against racism backed by 120 organisations in Brussels on Saturday. Protesters are demanding better care for refugees and targeted checks to probe discrimination on the labour and housing markets. Representatives of the Christian and socialist unions, the green and communist parties took part.

