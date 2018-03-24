VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Young crime suspects on the streets due to lack of room
24/3/18 – Prosecutors in the fair city of Antwerp are at their wits end having to release youngsters suspected of serious crimes because there is no room at the inn at youth detention centres.
This week's video news Sat 24/03/2018 - 15:31
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Young crime suspects on the streets due to lack of room 24/3/18 – Prosecutors in the fair city of Antwerp are at their wits end having to release youngsters suspected of serious crimes because there is no room at the inn at youth detention centres. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Young crime suspects on the streets due to lack of room 24/3/18 – Prosecutors in the fair city of Antwerp are at their wits end having to release youngsters suspected of serious crimes because there is no room at the inn at youth detention centres.
- How can I beef up security on my smartphone? 24/3/18 - The current scandal engulfing Facebook has focused attention on how much of our data we are releasing to all and sundry. VRT News attended a privacy class at the Privacy Training Center and discovered there are countless opportunities to beef up security on your smartphone. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? How can I beef up security on my smartphone? 24/3/18 - The current scandal engulfing Facebook has focused attention on how much of our data we are releasing to all and sundry. VRT News attended a privacy class at the Privacy Training Center and discovered there are countless opportunities to beef up security on your smartphone.
- Commissioner: "I want to congratulate Brussels for its social integration projects" 22/03/18 - Representatives of regional and local authorities from across Europe met the European Budget Commissioner Günther Öttinger this morning, to give him over 4,000 signatures for a strong cohesion policy with the regions. Speaking on the issue in the video is Corina Cretu, the Commissioner for Regional Policy. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Commissioner: "I want to congratulate Brussels for its social integration projects" 22/03/18 - Representatives of regional and local authorities from across Europe met the European Budget Commissioner Günther Öttinger this morning, to give him over 4,000 signatures for a strong cohesion policy with the regions. Speaking on the issue in the video is Corina Cretu, the Commissioner for Regional Policy.
- "Together we form one voice of hope, strength and courage" 22/03/18 - One of the victims of the March attacks, Beatrice de Lavalette, made an emotional address at Brussels Airport, two years after she lost both her legs in the bomb explosion. "I promise you I will never stop fighting for what is right." VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "Together we form one voice of hope, strength and courage" 22/03/18 - One of the victims of the March attacks, Beatrice de Lavalette, made an emotional address at Brussels Airport, two years after she lost both her legs in the bomb explosion. "I promise you I will never stop fighting for what is right."
- Victims disappointed by the March attacks ceremony 22/3/18 - This video shows part of the ceremony at Brussels Airport. Victims were disappointed by how it was being staged. The government delegation with PM Charles Michel was too early, and Michel failed to greet them when he passed them in the hotel. Victims were also disappointed they were kept at a distance, despite being emotionally involved. A missed chance, they said. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Victims disappointed by the March attacks ceremony 22/3/18 - This video shows part of the ceremony at Brussels Airport. Victims were disappointed by how it was being staged. The government delegation with PM Charles Michel was too early, and Michel failed to greet them when he passed them in the hotel. Victims were also disappointed they were kept at a distance, despite being emotionally involved. A missed chance, they said.