Commissioner: "I want to congratulate Brussels for its social integration projects"

22/03/18 - Representatives of regional and local authorities from across Europe met the European Budget Commissioner Günther Öttinger this morning, to give him over 4,000 signatures for a strong cohesion policy with the regions. Speaking on the issue in the video is Corina Cretu, the Commissioner for Regional Policy.

