Commissioner: "I want to congratulate Brussels for its social integration projects"
22/03/18 - Representatives of regional and local authorities from across Europe met the European Budget Commissioner Günther Öttinger this morning, to give him over 4,000 signatures for a strong cohesion policy with the regions. This policy is under pressure for budget reasons. Speaking on the issue in the video is Corina Cretu, the Commissioner for Regional Policy.
This week's video news Thu 22/03/2018 - 16:44
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- "Together we form one voice of hope, strength and courage" 22/03/18 - One of the victims of the March attacks, Beatrice de Lavalette, made an emotional address at Brussels Airport, two years after she lost both her legs in the bomb explosion. "I promise you I will never stop fighting for what is right." VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
- Victims disappointed by the March attacks ceremony 22/3/18 - This video shows part of the ceremony at Brussels Airport. Victims were disappointed by how it was being staged. The government delegation with PM Charles Michel was too early, and Michel failed to greet them when he passed them in the hotel. Victims were also disappointed they were kept at a distance, despite being emotionally involved. A missed chance, they said. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
- Molenbeek honours Brussels attack victim 21/3/18 - The municipality of Molenbeek has inaugurated the Loubna Lafquiri Square. It's honouring one of the victims of the Brussels attacks, a woman who taught children sports in this Brussels suburb. Loubna was the wife of Mohammed El Bachiri, who gained international prominence by calling for a Jihad of Love after the attacks. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
- Toto bring the Eighties to life at Vorst Nationaal 19/3/18 - Brussels concert hall Vorst Nationaal was Sunday night's venue for the Toto concert. 5,000 fans of the American band gathered to relive the Eighties as the eight member band celebrated four decades on stage. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???