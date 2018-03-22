VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Victims disappointed by the March attacks ceremony

22/3/18 - This video shows part of the ceremony at Brussels Airport. Victims were disappointed by how it was being staged. The government delegation with PM Charles Michel was too early, and Michel failed to greet them when he passed them in the hotel. Victims were also disappointed they were kept at a distance, despite being emotionally involved. A missed chance, they said.

This week's video news Thu 22/03/2018 - 11:32
