Victims disappointed by the March attacks ceremony

"Together we form one voice of hope, strength and courage"

22/03/18 - One of the victims of the March attacks, Beatrice de Lavalette, made an emotional address at Brussels Airport, two years after she lost both her legs in the bomb explosion. "I promise you I will never stop fighting for what is right."

