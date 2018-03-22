VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Molenbeek honours Brussels attack victim

21/3/18 - The municipality of Molenbeek has inaugurated the Loubna Lafquiri Square. It’s honouring one of the victims of the Brussels attacks, a woman who taught children sports in this Brussels suburb. Loubna was the wife of Mohammed El Bachiri, who gained international prominence by calling for a Jihad of Love after the attacks.

