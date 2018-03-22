VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Molenbeek honours Brussels attack victim
21/3/18 - The municipality of Molenbeek has inaugurated the Loubna Lafquiri Square. It’s honouring one of the victims of the Brussels attacks, a woman who taught children sports in this Brussels suburb. Loubna was the wife of Mohammed El Bachiri, who gained international prominence by calling for a Jihad of Love after the attacks.
Molenbeek honours Brussels attack victim 21/3/18 - The municipality of Molenbeek has inaugurated the Loubna Lafquiri Square. It's honouring one of the victims of the Brussels attacks, a woman who taught children sports in this Brussels suburb. Loubna was the wife of Mohammed El Bachiri, who gained international prominence by calling for a Jihad of Love after the attacks.
Toto bring the Eighties to life at Vorst Nationaal 19/3/18 - Brussels concert hall Vorst Nationaal was Sunday night's venue for the Toto concert. 5,000 fans of the American band gathered to relive the Eighties as the eight member band celebrated four decades on stage.
Standard Coach gets a champagne shower The Standard de Liège Coach Ricardo Sá Pinto got a surprise during the post-match press conference after his team's victory in the Belgium on Saturday evening. The jubilant Standard players treated him to a champagne shower.
All Americans: Marc Snyder from Manitou Springs, Colorado Every Saturday, the VRT's US correspondent Björn Soenens let's an ordinary American tell their story. This week it's the turn of the 56-year-old lawyer Marc Synder from Manitou Springs in Colorado.
VRT bestows classical radio prizes: the Klaras! 15/3/18 - VRT's classical radio station Klara has bestowed its annual awards, the Klaras. Bram De Looze is best new musician, while composer Jos Van Immerseel and the ensemble Vox Luminis were also honoured.