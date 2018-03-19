Toto bring the Eighties to life at Vorst Nationaal

19/3/18 - Brussels concert hall Vorst Nationaal was Sunday night’s venue for the Toto concert. 5,000 fans of the American band gathered to relive the Eighties as the eight member band celebrated four decades on stage.

