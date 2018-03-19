VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Toto bring the Eighties to life at Vorst Nationaal
19/3/18 - Brussels concert hall Vorst Nationaal was Sunday night’s venue for the Toto concert. 5,000 fans of the American band gathered to relive the Eighties as the eight member band celebrated four decades on stage.
Toto bring the Eighties to life at Vorst Nationaal 19/3/18 - Brussels concert hall Vorst Nationaal was Sunday night's venue for the Toto concert. 5,000 fans of the American band gathered to relive the Eighties as the eight member band celebrated four decades on stage.
Standard Coach gets a champagne shower The Standard de Liège Coach Ricardo Sá Pinto got a surprise during the post-match press conference after his team's victory in the Belgium on Saturday evening. The jubilant Standard players treated him to a champagne shower.
All Americans: Marc Snyder from Manitou Springs, Colorado Every Saturday, the VRT's US correspondent Björn Soenens let's an ordinary American tell their story. This week it's the turn of the 56-year-old lawyer Marc Synder from Manitou Springs in Colorado.
VRT bestows classical radio prizes: the Klaras! 15/3/18 - VRT's classical radio station Klara has bestowed its annual awards, the Klaras. Bram De Looze is best new musician, while composer Jos Van Immerseel and the ensemble Vox Luminis were also honoured.
Thousands attend Stephen Hawking lecture at Leuven University in 2011 26/10/11 - The biggest auditorium of Leuven University was too small to accommodate all those who wanted to attend a lecture by the British scientist Stephen Hawking in October 2011. The scientist enthralled his audience in the hall and in Leuven City Park with an outline on the advance of the natural sciences. (Stephen Hawking's death was announced this morning, 14/3/18.)