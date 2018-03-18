Standard Coach gets a champagne shower

The Standard de Liège Coach Ricardo Sá Pinto got a surprise during the post-match press conference after his team's victory in the Belgium on Saturday evening. The jubilant Standard players treated him to a champagne shower.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Standard Coach gets a champagne shower

The Standard de Liège Coach Ricardo Sá Pinto got a surprise during the post-match press conference after his team's victory in the Belgium on Saturday evening. The jubilant Standard players treated him to a champagne shower.