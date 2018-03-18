VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
All Americans: Marc Snyder from Manitou Springs, Colorado
Every Saturday, the VRT’s US correspondent Björn Soenens let’s an ordinary American tell their story. This week it’s the turn of the 56-year-old lawyer Marc Synder from Manitou Springs in Colorado.
This week's video news Sat 17/03/2018 - 15:14
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- All Americans: Marc Snyder from Manitou Springs, Colorado Every Saturday, the VRT’s US correspondent Björn Soenens let’s an ordinary American tell their story. This week it’s the turn of the 56-year-old lawyer Marc Synder from Manitou Springs in Colorado. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? All Americans: Marc Snyder from Manitou Springs, Colorado Every Saturday, the VRT’s US correspondent Björn Soenens let’s an ordinary American tell their story. This week it’s the turn of the 56-year-old lawyer Marc Synder from Manitou Springs in Colorado.
- VRT bestows classical radio prizes: the Klaras! 15/3/18 - VRT’s classical radio station Klara has bestowed its annual awards, the Klaras. Bram De Looze is best new musician, while composer Jos Van Immerseel and the ensemble Vox Luminis were also honoured. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? VRT bestows classical radio prizes: the Klaras! 15/3/18 - VRT’s classical radio station Klara has bestowed its annual awards, the Klaras. Bram De Looze is best new musician, while composer Jos Van Immerseel and the ensemble Vox Luminis were also honoured.
- Thousands attend Stephen Hawking lecture at Leuven University in 2011 26/10/11 - The biggest auditorium of Leuven University was too small to accommodate all those who wanted to attend a lecture by the British scientist Stephen Hawking in October 2011. The scientist enthralled his audience in the hall and in Leuven City Park with an outline on the advance of the natural sciences. (Stephen Hawking's death was announced this morning, 14/3/18.) Belga vod Thousands attend Stephen Hawking lecture at Leuven University in 2011 26/10/11 - The biggest auditorium of Leuven University was too small to accommodate all those who wanted to attend a lecture by the British scientist Stephen Hawking in October 2011. The scientist enthralled his audience in the hall and in Leuven City Park with an outline on the advance of the natural sciences. (Stephen Hawking's death was announced this morning, 14/3/18.)
- Burning carnival float causes multiple smash 14/3/18 - A multiple pile up on the motorway at Maasmechelen left one lorry driver dead and several other people injured. Smoke caused by a fire on a carnival float parked underneath the motorway caused the accident. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Burning carnival float causes multiple smash 14/3/18 - A multiple pile up on the motorway at Maasmechelen left one lorry driver dead and several other people injured. Smoke caused by a fire on a carnival float parked underneath the motorway caused the accident.
- King and Queen try maple syrup A state visit can sometimes be a walk in the park. It had an almost romantic feel to it as our King and Queen become familiar with a Canadian tradition, making maple syrup lollies. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? King and Queen try maple syrup A state visit can sometimes be a walk in the park. It had an almost romantic feel to it as our King and Queen become familiar with a Canadian tradition, making maple syrup lollies.