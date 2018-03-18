All Americans: Marc Snyder from Manitou Springs, Colorado

Every Saturday, the VRT’s US correspondent Björn Soenens let’s an ordinary American tell their story. This week it’s the turn of the 56-year-old lawyer Marc Synder from Manitou Springs in Colorado.

