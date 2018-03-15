VRT bestows classical radio prizes

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
15/3/18 - VRT’s classical radio station Klara has bestowed its annual awards, the Klaras. Bram De Looze is best new musician, while composer Jos Van Immerseel and the ensemble Vox Luminis were also honoured.

