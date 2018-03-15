VRT bestows classical radio prizes

Streaming and downloads now ahead of CDs and vinyl

For the first time the Belgian music industry now officially earns more income from music that is sold digitally than from the sale of CD’s and vinyl. More of us than ever are buying our music either though download services or streaming services such as Apple Music or Spotify.

