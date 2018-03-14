VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Burning carnival float causes multiple smash

14/3/18 - A multiple pile up on the motorway at Maasmechelen left one lorry driver dead and several other people injured. Smoke caused by a fire on a carnival float parked underneath the motorway caused the accident.

This week's video news Wed 14/03/2018 - 15:16
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >