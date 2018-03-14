VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Burning carnival float causes multiple smash
14/3/18 - A multiple pile up on the motorway at Maasmechelen left one lorry driver dead and several other people injured. Smoke caused by a fire on a carnival float parked underneath the motorway caused the accident.
This week's video news Wed 14/03/2018 - 15:16
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Thousands attend Stephen Hawking lecture at Leuven University in 2011 26/10/11 - The biggest auditorium of Leuven University was too small to accommodate all those who wanted to attend a lecture by the British scientist Stephen Hawking in October 2011. The scientist enthralled his audience in the hall and in Leuven City Park with an outline on the advance of the natural sciences. (Stephen Hawking's death was announced this morning, 14/3/18.) Belga vod Thousands attend Stephen Hawking lecture at Leuven University in 2011 26/10/11 - The biggest auditorium of Leuven University was too small to accommodate all those who wanted to attend a lecture by the British scientist Stephen Hawking in October 2011. The scientist enthralled his audience in the hall and in Leuven City Park with an outline on the advance of the natural sciences. (Stephen Hawking's death was announced this morning, 14/3/18.)
- Burning carnival float causes multiple smash 14/3/18 - A multiple pile up on the motorway at Maasmechelen left one lorry driver dead and several other people injured. Smoke caused by a fire on a carnival float parked underneath the motorway caused the accident. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Burning carnival float causes multiple smash 14/3/18 - A multiple pile up on the motorway at Maasmechelen left one lorry driver dead and several other people injured. Smoke caused by a fire on a carnival float parked underneath the motorway caused the accident.
- King and Queen try maple syrup A state visit can sometimes be a walk in the park. It had an almost romantic feel to it as our King and Queen become familiar with a Canadian tradition, making maple syrup lollies. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? King and Queen try maple syrup A state visit can sometimes be a walk in the park. It had an almost romantic feel to it as our King and Queen become familiar with a Canadian tradition, making maple syrup lollies.
- Streaming and downloads now ahead of CDs and vinyl For the first time the Belgian music industry now officially earns more income from music that is sold digitally than from the sale of CD’s and vinyl. More of us than ever are buying our music either though download services or streaming services such as Apple Music or Spotify. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Streaming and downloads now ahead of CDs and vinyl For the first time the Belgian music industry now officially earns more income from music that is sold digitally than from the sale of CD’s and vinyl. More of us than ever are buying our music either though download services or streaming services such as Apple Music or Spotify.
- Were Ghent students filmed in the shower? 12/3/18 - It was on a Dutch website last year that naked images of Ghentian students first appeared. A peeping tom posted the footage on his ‘shower page’. It’s alleged that some images were made in the showers at the Ghent polytechnic Hogent. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Were Ghent students filmed in the shower? 12/3/18 - It was on a Dutch website last year that naked images of Ghentian students first appeared. A peeping tom posted the footage on his ‘shower page’. It’s alleged that some images were made in the showers at the Ghent polytechnic Hogent.