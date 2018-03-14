Burning carnival float causes multiple smash

Thousands attend Stephen Hawking lecture at Leuven University in 2011

26/10/11 - The biggest auditorium of Leuven University was too small to accommodate all those who wanted to attend a lecture by the British scientist Stephen Hawking in October 2011. The scientist enthralled his audience in the hall and in Leuven City Park with an outline on the advance of the natural sciences. (Stephen Hawking's death was announced this morning, 14/3/18.)

Belga vod

