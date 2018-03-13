VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
King and Queen try maple syrup
A state visit can sometimes be a walk in the park. It had an almost romantic feel to it as our King and Queen become familiar with a Canadian tradition, making maple syrup lollies.
This week's video news Tue 13/03/2018 - 15:47
Streaming and downloads now ahead of CDs and vinyl For the first time the Belgian music industry now officially earns more income from music that is sold digitally than from the sale of CD's and vinyl. More of us than ever are buying our music either though download services or streaming services such as Apple Music or Spotify.
Were Ghent students filmed in the shower? 12/3/18 - It was on a Dutch website last year that naked images of Ghentian students first appeared. A peeping tom posted the footage on his 'shower page'. It's alleged that some images were made in the showers at the Ghent polytechnic Hogent.
Roadkill wolf to reveal its secrets 12/3/18 - At the Nature research institute in Geraardsbergen they've never had an opportunity to examine a wolf from the wild before. DNA analysis will allow the wolf to tell us more. DNA from this wolf can be compared with the European databank to accurately identify the group this wolf belongs to.
Two die in multiple smash 8/3/18 - The head on collision happened shortly before seven o'clock. Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash. Two people were killed and three others were injured.
- Two die in multiple smash 8/3/18 - The head on collision happened shortly before seven o’clock. Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash. Two people were killed and three others were injured. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Two die in multiple smash 8/3/18 - The head on collision happened shortly before seven o’clock. Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash. Two people were killed and three others were injured.