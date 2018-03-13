VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
King and Queen try maple syrup

A state visit can sometimes be a walk in the park. It had an almost romantic feel to it as our King and Queen become familiar with a Canadian tradition, making maple syrup lollies.

Tue 13/03/2018 - 15:47
