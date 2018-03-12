VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Roadkill wolf to reveal its secrets

12/3/18 - At the Nature research institute in Geraardsbergen they’ve never had an opportunity to examine a wolf from the wild before. DNA analysis will allow the wolf to tell us more. DNA from this wolf can be compared with the European databank to accurately identify the group this wolf belongs to.

This week's video news Mon 12/03/2018 - 15:24
