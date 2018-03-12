VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Where Ghent students filmed in the shower?
12/3/18 - It was on a Dutch website last year that naked images of Ghentian students first appeared. A peeping tom posted the footage on his 'shower page'. It's alleged that some images were made in the showers at the Ghent polytechnic Hogent.
