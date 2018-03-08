VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Delhaize and Colruyt remove meat from shelves

8/3/18 - Supermarket chains Delhaize and Colruyt are removing all meat products from the Verbist abattoir group from their shelves after it lost its official recognition.

