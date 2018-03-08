VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Controversial Russian paintings claim first head

8/3/18 - Catherine De Zegher is no longer the director of the Ghent Museum of Fine Arts, the MSK. The city authorities removed Ms De Zegher at least temporarily following growing questions about why she allowed a collection of Russian art to be displayed.

