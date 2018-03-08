VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Controversial Russian paintings claim first head
8/3/18 - Catherine De Zegher is no longer the director of the Ghent Museum of Fine Arts, the MSK. The city authorities removed Ms De Zegher at least temporarily following growing questions about why she allowed a collection of Russian art to be displayed.
- Two die in multiple smash 8/3/18 - The head on collision happened shortly before seven o'clock. Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash. Two people were killed and three others were injured.
- Controversial Russian paintings claim first head 8/3/18 - Catherine De Zegher is no longer the director of the Ghent Museum of Fine Arts, the MSK. The city authorities removed Ms De Zegher at least temporarily following growing questions about why she allowed a collection of Russian art to be displayed.
- Delhaize and Colruyt remove meat from shelves 8/3/18 - Supermarket chains Delhaize and Colruyt are removing all meat products from the Verbist abattoir group from their shelves after it lost its official recognition.
- Flanders gets record number of complaints 7/3/18 - Last year over 63,000 complaints were filed with the Flemish authorities. The Flemish ombudsman says more people are complaining because the Flemish authorities are listening to complaints and are bringing about change.
- Patients at Leuven University Hospital infected with norovirus 12 patients at Leuven University Hospital have become infected with the norovirus. The hospital management says that the virus entered the hospital via the kidney dialysis ward.