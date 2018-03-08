VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Flanders gets record number of complaints 7/3/18 - Last year over 63,000 complaints were filed with the Flemish authorities. The Flemish ombudsman says more people are complaining because the Flemish authorities are listening to complaints and are bringing about change.
Patients at Leuven University Hospital infected with norovirus 12 patients at Leuven University Hospital have become infected with the norovirus. The hospital management says that the virus entered the hospital via the kidney dialysis ward.
"We are addicted to growth" The British economist Kate Raworth's new book 'Doughnut Economy' pulls apart our current economic model that is based on endless economic growth. In VRT Television's daily topical discussion programme 'De Afspraak', the economist who is Senior Visiting Research Associate at Oxford University's Environmental Change Institute and a Senior Associate at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, explained her ideas for an economy based on redistribution and sustainability.
Pupils protest in support of classmate threatened with deportation Around 60 pupils from a school in the East Flemish municipality of Denderleeuw came to Brussels to show their support for a classmate outside the offices of the Secretary of State responsible for asylum and migration Theo Francken.
Dutch skater dies after fall into freezing water 5/3/18 - The 74-year-old Dutchman who fell through the ice on a frozen lake in Bruges last week has died.