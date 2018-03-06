VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Patients at Leuven University Hospital infected with norovirus
12 patients at Leuven University Hospital have become infected with the norovirus. The hospital management says that the virus entered the hospital via the kidney dialysis ward.
- Patients at Leuven University Hospital infected with norovirus 12 patients at Leuven University Hospital have become infected with the norovirus. The hospital management says that the virus entered the hospital via the kidney dialysis ward.
- "We are addicted to growth" The British economist Kate Raworth's new book 'Doughnut Economy' pulls apart our current economic model that is based on endless economic growth. In VRT Television's daily topical discussion programme 'De Afspraak', the economist who is Senior Visiting Research Associate at Oxford University's Environmental Change Institute and a Senior Associate at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, explained her ideas for an economy based on redistribution and sustainability.
- Pupils protest in support of classmate threatened with deportation Around 60 pupils from a school in the East Flemish municipality of Denderleeuw came to Brussels to show their support for a classmate outside the offices of the Secretary of State responsible for asylum and migration Theo Francken.
- Dutch skater dies after fall into freezing water 5/3/18 - The 74-year-old Dutchman who fell through the ice on a frozen lake in Bruges last week has died.
- Less than half of all Flemish babies baptised 5/3/18 - For the first time in the history of the Christian era less than half of all Flemish children have been baptised into the Roman Catholic Church.