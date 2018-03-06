VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Patients at Leuven University Hospital infected with norovirus

12 patients at Leuven University Hospital have become infected with the norovirus. The hospital management says that the virus entered the hospital via the kidney dialysis ward.

This week's video news Tue 06/03/2018 - 16:13
