VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Pupils protest in support of classmate threatened with deportation

Around 60 pupils from a school in the East Flemish municipality of Denderleeuw came to Brussels to show their support for a classmate outside the offices of the Secretary of State responsible for asylum and migration Theo Francken.

This week's video news Tue 06/03/2018 - 16:07
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >