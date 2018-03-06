Pupils protest in support of classmate threatened with deportation

"We are addicted to growth"

The British economist Kate Raworth’s new book ‘Doughnut Economy’ pulls apart our current economic model that is based on endless economic growth. In VRT Television’s daily topical discussion programme ‘De Afspraak’, the economist who is Senior Visiting Research Associate at Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute and a Senior Associate at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, explained her ideas for an economy based on redistribution and sustainability.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

"We are addicted to growth"

The British economist Kate Raworth’s new book ‘Doughnut Economy’ pulls apart our current economic model that is based on endless economic growth. In VRT Television’s daily topical discussion programme ‘De Afspraak’, the economist who is Senior Visiting Research Associate at Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute and a Senior Associate at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, explained her ideas for an economy based on redistribution and sustainability.