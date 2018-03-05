VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Less than half of all Flemish babies baptised

5/3/18 - For the first time in the history of the Christian era less than half of all Flemish children have been baptised into the Roman Catholic Church.

This week's video news Mon 05/03/2018 - 15:19
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >