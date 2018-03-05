Less than half of all Flemish babies baptised

Big blaze: wine wholesalers go up in smoke

5/3/18 - A fire has ravaged wine wholesalers Lesage in Vleteren in West Flanders. They are an important supplier to Belgian supermarkets. Four fire brigades had to attend the scene before the blaze was under control. When fire reached the roof cherry pickers were brought in to combat the blaze. Everybody got out in time. It's not known how much wine went up in smoke, though the fire brigade asked locals to keep doors and windows closed!

