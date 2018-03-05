VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Big blaze: wine wholesalers go up in smoke
5/3/18 - A fire has ravaged wine wholesalers Lesage in Vleteren in West Flanders. They are an important supplier to Belgian supermarkets. Four fire brigades had to attend the scene before the blaze was under control. When fire reached the roof cherry pickers were brought in to combat the blaze. Everybody got out in time. It's not known how much wine went up in smoke, though the fire brigade asked locals to keep doors and windows closed!
- Wedding guests party on the motorway! 4/3/18 – Wedding guests face prosecution after they brought traffic to a standstill on the motorway outside Brussels and through the groom into the air!
- Drum 'n Bass: see how they 'Rampage' up in Antwerp 4/3/18 - Two days running tens of thousands of music fans are going on the rampage at the Sports Palace in Antwerp. The drum-'n-bass festival is one of the most important in its genre. Many of the fans made the trip to Belgium especially.
- Misery at Brussels Airport
- Misery at Brussels Airport VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Misery at Brussels Airport
- MSF Belgium unveils new mobile operating theatre 3/3/18 - MSF’s brand new mobile operating theatre is on show in downtown Brussels. It’s heading for the frontline in wars and natural disasters. All for the price of 3.8 million euros, it’s a world first and urgently needed. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? MSF Belgium unveils new mobile operating theatre 3/3/18 - MSF’s brand new mobile operating theatre is on show in downtown Brussels. It’s heading for the frontline in wars and natural disasters. All for the price of 3.8 million euros, it’s a world first and urgently needed.