Wedding guests party on the motorway!
4/3/18 – Wedding guests face prosecution after they brought traffic to a standstill on the motorway outside Brussels and through the groom into the air!
Wedding guests party on the motorway! 4/3/18 – Wedding guests face prosecution after they brought traffic to a standstill on the motorway outside Brussels and through the groom into the air!
Drum 'n Bass: see how they 'Rampage' up in Antwerp 4/3/18 - Two days running tens of thousands of music fans are going on the rampage at the Sports Palace in Antwerp. The drum-'n-bass festival is one of the most important in its genre. Many of the fans made the trip to Belgium especially.
- Misery at Brussels Airport VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Misery at Brussels Airport
MSF Belgium unveils new mobile operating theatre 3/3/18 - MSF's brand new mobile operating theatre is on show in downtown Brussels. It's heading for the frontline in wars and natural disasters. All for the price of 3.8 million euros, it's a world first and urgently needed.
The big freeze of 1963 If you think that it has been cold over the past week of so the current cold snap is nothing compared with the prolonged period of sub-zero temperatures 55 years ago in the winter of 1963. Back then it was so cold that the River Scheldt froze people were able to walk across the ice to the opposite river bank.