Wedding guests party on the motorway!

Drum 'n Bass: see how they 'Rampage' up in Antwerp

4/3/18 - Two days running tens of thousands of music fans are going on the rampage at the Sports Palace in Antwerp. The drum-'n-bass festival is one of the most important in its genre. Many of the fans made the trip to Belgium especially.